Spanish Army completes tests of Castor armored personnel carrier

The Spanish Defense Ministry announced the completion of qualification tests of the VCZAP Castor armored engineer vehicle prototype, reports Shephard.
According to the newspaper, the vehicle, among other things, was tested on the accuracy of firing from remotely controlled weapons, the ability to use the bulldozer blade, digging trenches and wading.
The Castor was developed by General Dynamics Europe, based on the ASCOD BMP. The 35 Castor platforms are scheduled to be delivered to the Spanish military in 2023 and 2024.