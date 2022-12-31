EU to allocate €250 million in financial aid to Moldova in 2023

The European Union (EU) is going to allocate €250 million in financial aid to Moldova in 2023, the EU Delegation in Chisinau said.
EU concludes another year full of challenges and successes with a confirmation of the EU's intention to continue supporting Moldova's pro-European aspirations. In the next period, the EU will provide Moldova with financial support of 250 million euros, the diplomatic office said in a statement.
They also said that the EU is going to invest at least €150 million in the energy, transport and medicine of Moldova.