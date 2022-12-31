Nature: Finland will start operating world's first nuclear waste repository in 2023

In 2015, the Finnish government was the first in the world to approve the construction of a deep underground nuclear waste repository, and it will become operational in 2023, Nature magazine reported.
The repository is located on Olkiluoto island near the southwest coast of Finland. The copper containers will hold up to 6,500 tons of radioactive uranium, after which they will be covered with clay and buried in tunnels of granite rock at a depth of 400 meters. The nuclear material will remain tightly sealed for several hundred thousand years - by which time the radiation level will be safe.
In addition, according to the magazine, in addition to opening the nuclear waste repository, scientists will engage in intensive research on ways to edit the human genome, creating a cure for Alzheimer's disease, as well as vaccines against malaria, tuberculosis and genital herpes.