Abnormally warm weather in France and Germany

Several European countries are facing unusually warm weather before the New Year.
In particular, in France meteorologists predict that Saturday will be the hottest December 31 in the country. The thermometer column may rise to plus 18 degrees Celsius in the regions of northern France during the day, in the south - to 20, and in the southwest - up to 23 degrees.
On Saturday night in Paris recorded plus 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was the highest figure for the city in the wintertime.
Germany is also expecting an extremely warm New Year, in some regions in the west of the country could warm up to plus 20 degrees.
In addition, even more countries, including the United Kingdom, are predicted to experience warm temperatures after the New Year.