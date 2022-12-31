News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Political Scientist: Armenia's rebirth will start with Artsakh
Political Scientist: Armenia's rebirth will start with Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenia's rebirth will start from Artsakh, political analyst Stepan Danielyan wrote on Facebook.

"Our compatriots of Artsakh are now in captivity, in the literal sense of the word. This is a moment of sincerity for them and especially for us. It is an ascesis or pass, and for those who manage to consciously pass through this test, a new path will open.

It is the beginning of the path of conscious perception of the Truth.

Happy New Year to all Artsakh people and all those who realize that now Artsakh people are rooting instead of all of us, and it is not a celestial thing."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos