Political Scientist: Armenia's rebirth will start with Artsakh

Armenia's rebirth will start from Artsakh, political analyst Stepan Danielyan wrote on Facebook.
"Our compatriots of Artsakh are now in captivity, in the literal sense of the word. This is a moment of sincerity for them and especially for us. It is an ascesis or pass, and for those who manage to consciously pass through this test, a new path will open.
It is the beginning of the path of conscious perception of the Truth.
Happy New Year to all Artsakh people and all those who realize that now Artsakh people are rooting instead of all of us, and it is not a celestial thing."