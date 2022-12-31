Putin and Shoigu wish Russians Happy New Year

The past year has been a year of "difficult, necessary decisions, crucial steps" toward Russia's full independence, and it is now struggling for its future. President Vladimir Putin said this on Saturday in his New Year's address to Russians.
The head of state did not address the people of the country in front of the Kremlin, but standing next to the military. As his press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters, the address was recorded at the headquarters of the Southern Military District, where Putin arrived in the morning.
"This was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, crucial steps toward gaining full sovereignty for Russia and the powerful consolidation of our society."
The "truly pivotal, momentous events" of 2022 were a frontier that lays the foundation for the common future of Russians and their true independence: "This is what we are fighting for today."
This was a year that put a lot into place, clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice, and showed that there is no greater strength than love for one's family and loved ones, loyalty to friends and comrades-in-arms, and devotion to one's Fatherland," Putin noted in particular.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also congratulated servicemen on the coming New Year and thanked them for their courage and heroism in the performance of their military duty.
"You are today protecting not only the great history of Russia, but also its bright future. Behind each of us is Russia!" he said.
The minister expressed confidence that victory is inevitable.