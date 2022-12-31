Iran conducts major military exercises

The Iranian army is conducting large-scale military maneuvers in the south of the country, local media reported.
According to the scenario, in the course of the exercise, Iranian army units detected, intercepted and destroyed a number of air targets with the help of domestic air defense systems.
The main stage of Zolfaqar 1401 exercises takes place in the region of the Strait of Hormuz and the shores of the Indian Ocean. In one stage the Iranian army practiced repulsing enemy drone attacks by means of various radar systems.
In another phase, Army Airborne Division helicopters flew combat missions in challenging weather conditions and reconnaissance and attack drones attacked ground targets.