Artsakh NSS: Azerbaijanis spread false information about allocation of buses to evacuate Stepanakert residents

Azerbaijani special services disseminate false information about allocating buses to evacuate Stepanakert residents.
The press service of the NSS of Artsakh informs NEWS.am that the Azerbaijani special services use the Facebook pages of the citizens of Artsakh to spread false information about the allocation of buses for the evacuation of Stepanakert residents in order to spread panic among the population.
Artsakh NSS urges people not to succumb to fake news and remain calm. The National Security Service fully controls the situation on the territory of the republic.
If you receive information of dubious content, please refer to the official site of Artsakh NSS or call the hotline - 047-94-41-26 and 41-26.