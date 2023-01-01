News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
January 01
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
January 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow
Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents


A fire has started in a restaurant in the center of Moscow, with no people inside, according to the administration, RIA Novosti was told by the Moscow headquarters of the Russian Emergency Ministry.

"Firefighters are conducting a reconnaissance on a report of a fire in a cafe on the first Volkonsky Lane, 15. For the time being smoke is observed, people are not inside, according to the administration of the institution," said the interlocutor of the agency.

According to him, the fire area is about 50 square meters, but the actual size of the fire is difficult to assess because of the smoke. He also noted that firefighters removed eight gas cylinders from the burning restaurant.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26
The death toll in the fire at the Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet has risen to 26,,,
 Explosion occurs in restaurant in Turkey
At least seven people were killed and four were injured...
 At least 14 people killed at carnival in Nigeria
The annual month-long carnival...
 Accident involving 200 cars in China
According to China Central Television...
 Armenian man dies after jumping from 4th floor
The man tried to commit suicide...
 At least 15 people injured in leopard attacks in India
At least 15 people, including forestry workers, children and women, were injured...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos