Seoul threatens Kim Jong-un with regime collapse

21-year-old Samvel Arustamyan, wounded in war, starts rabbit breeding

Boy with machete attacks police officers in New York City

Erdogan speaks about results of grain corridor

Minibus falls into river in southeastern Turkey, six people injured

Croatia is now in Schengen and eurozone

Pope Francis thanks predecessor for goodness and faith in prayers

Nikol Pashinyan sends New Year greetings in 10 languages to foreigners in Armenia

Kim Jong-un: DPRK nuclear forces will switch from defense to "other" mission in case of threat

Police officer wounded on New Year's Eve in center of Prague

One man killed and nine injured in Alabama shooting

Aliyev: All conditions for signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia provided

Erdogan: Turkey and Azerbaijan held 12 joint military exercises in 2022

Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow

South Africa takes over BRICS chairmanship

Russian Defense Ministry announces plans to hold CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia

CSTO presidency goes to Belarus

Kylian Mbappe: 2022 world's top scorer

Cavusoglu: Turkey offered to hold talks with Syria in the second half of January

Bosporus Strait temporarily closed to ship traffic

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

North Macedonia takes over OSCE chairmanship in 2023

January 1 - World Peace Day

Imangali Tasmagambetov becomes new CSTO Secretary General on January 1

Pashinyan: There is only one formula for solving the pragmatic problem of having a sovereign, strong and secure state

Italian woman accidentally burns €20,000 her husband hid in fireplace for fear of thieves

Azerbaijan supplies almost 20 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in two years

Abnormally warm weather in France and Germany

EU to allocate €250 million in financial aid to Moldova in 2023

Manchester City vs Everton clash: 1-1 draw (VIDEO)

Nature: Finland will start operating world's first nuclear waste repository in 2023

Karabakh people left in Yerevan because of Artsakh blockade march to Yerablur

Spanish Army completes tests of Castor armored personnel carrier

Erdogan says Ankara intends to become world political leader

Funeral of Benedict XVI to be held on January 5

Barcelona fail to beat Espanyol (VIDEO)

Entrance to Red Square restricted on New Year's Eve

Former head of Turkish nationalist organization 'Grey Wolves' Ates killed in Ankara

Billionaire Bezos criticizes importance of work-life balance

Iran conducts major military exercises

Putin and Shoigu wish Russians Happy New Year

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss coordination of steps on Syrian settlement

Political Scientist: Armenia's rebirth will start with Artsakh

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits military positions on eve of New Year

Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26

Top 5 AI companies in 2022: What are they and what products do they provide?

How to properly train your sense of smell after COVID-19

Political and economic forecasts for 2023: Estimates by Western think tanks

Al-Watan: Turkey agreed to withdraw its troops from Syria after meeting in Moscow

Russian Ambassador: Russia continues to contribute to the security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

Pele's 100-year-old mother doesn't know about her son's death

FT: Global stock exchanges and bond markets lost more than $30 trillion in 2022

Bloomberg: Elon Musk is the first man in the world to lose $200 billion

Yonhap: North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles

Retired Pope Benedict XVI dies

Armenian Prime Minister pays homage to memory of revered Armenians

Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 46

War in Ukraine and new world order: Main results of 2022

Turkish Defense Industry Department announces successful test of Siper air defense system

3 most beautiful games of 2022

U.S. Abrams tank crew includes first female pilot

Ronaldo: The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring

Greece to replace old cabs with electric cars

Fate of Elizabeth II's corgi, dorga and cocker spaniel are known

Armenian Prime Minister visits Yerablur military pantheon

Matches of day

The Economist: Russia achieves $220 billion current account surplus amid numerous sanctions

Milliyet: Liquefied natural gas market will face a difficult period in 2023

Benzema's double brings victory for Real Madrid (VIDEO)

Al-Nassr introduce Ronaldo (PHOTO)

Technology giant Huawei says it is out of crisis mode

Price crisis causes havoc in 2022, but 2023 will be year of recession

The Hill: Zelensky's visit to US marks beginning of end of war in Ukraine

Voytolovsky: Armenia's stance on Crimea could greatly increase Russian involvement in Karabakh

States around world impose restrictions on travelers from China due to COVID-19

Argentina's national team are best team of year

19fortyfive: Joe Biden uses Zelenskyy as a pawn

Human-like robots, Web3, AI, meta-world, quantum technologies: Top 10 technology trends for 2023

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan visits one of border military units

NATO Secretary General believes 'quick' way to peace in Ukraine is to keep pumping weapons into it

Dollar to lose its crown and make more decisive U-turn by middle of next year

Amazing DNA phenomena: Woman discovers she is both mother and uncle of her daughter

Gas, electricity prices in Germany to remain at least twice as high as they were before energy crisis

Pashinyan sends condolences to Indian Prime Minister

AIPS: Messi is sportsman of year

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in prison

Pashinyan sends condolences on death of legendary football player: Pele created an entire era in the football world

President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures

Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh

National Interest: Turkey must prepare for a post-Erdogan future

Levon Balyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia

Ruben Vardanyan: This year has been difficult, but we will move forward

Foldable smartphones global market may grow by 52% in fiscal 2023

Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh

Explosion occurs in restaurant in Turkey

Axios: White House sends Jake Sullivan to Israel for talks with Netanyahu

Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern over lack of progress in restoring Lachin corridor

4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia in stable condition

Tehran calls new US defense budget anti-Iranian

President signs law on Artsakh State Budget for 2023