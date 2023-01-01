Erdogan: Turkey and Azerbaijan held 12 joint military exercises in 2022

Turkey and Azerbaijan held 12 joint exercises in 2022, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter on the results of 2022, reports Trend.
"By holding 12 joint exercises with Azerbaijan, we have increased our military capabilities," the agency quotes Erdogan.
In early December, the Azerbaijani and Turkish militaries held joint exercises in Baku and three regions of Azerbaijan - Astara, Jebrail and Imishli.
Personnel of various kinds of troops, combat and engineer equipment, as well as military aviation of the two countries were involved in the exercises, which jointly carry out various training and combat missions.
In particular, they are practising the use of artillery, aviation and other types of troops, the laying of pontoon bridges over rivers, and the landing of troops deep into the depths of the enemy.
The number of personnel taking part in the exercise and the amount of equipment involved are not specified.