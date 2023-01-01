Police officer wounded on New Year's Eve in center of Prague

A drunken man attacked a police officer on Wenceslas Square in central Prague on New Year's Eve, the policeman was sent to hospital with a head wound, more than 30 windows were broken in nearby streets as a result of pyrotechnics used in houses, the representative of the police told reporters.
"A drunken man for an unknown reason attacked a policeman in Wenceslas Square, who at the time was dealing with an incident with two other men. The policeman was sent to the hospital with a head wound. Another six slightly injured tourists were treated on the spot by medics," said the representative.
In the second half of Saturday alone, she said, police in Prague received about 500 reports of accidents - ranging from domestic violence to pyrotechnics used to smash windows in homes. There were more than 30 such incidents in the small street ve Smeckach near Wenceslas Square alone. In addition, said the representative, in the course of yesterday firefighters had to fight 65 times in Prague against fires that had ignited in basements, on balconies or on roofs due to the use of pyrotechnics.