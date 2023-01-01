North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the DPRK's nuclear forces are ready to move to a different mission in case of a threat, which will no longer be defense; he also noted that the structure of international relations has moved to a "new Cold War," the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAG) reported Sunday.



According to the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC), Kim Jong-un said this in his three-day report at the sixth plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (TPK), which was held from December 26 to 31.



The report stressed the importance of strengthening the nuclear armed forces and highlighted that our nuclear armed forces consider deterring war and protecting peace and stability as their primary mission, but if the (policy - ed.) of deterrence fails, they will also resolutely carry out a second mission, which will obviously not be defense but another mission, the KCNA said in a report.



The North Korean leader also ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system for an urgent nuclear retaliatory strike capability as part of a strategy to strengthen the country's nuclear forces in order to ensure reliable protection of DPRK dignity, sovereignty and survival.



Kim Jong-un also said at a separate event that projectiles from the new 600-millimeter ultra-large multiple rocket launchers could carry tactical nuclear weapons, with all of South Korea within their range. The North Korean leader also stated the need to increase the number of nuclear warheads available to the DPRK.