Minibus falls into river in southeastern Turkey, six people injured
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

A minibus with passengers was involved in an accident in southeastern Turkey, RIA Novosti reported with reference to the newspaper Yeni Akit.

The incident occurred in the Polateli district of Kilis. It is noted that while driving a van on the road dogs jumped out. To avoid the collision, the driver began to maneuver, but failed to cope with the control. As a result, the minibus fell into the river.

Six people were injured in the accident. They were taken to hospital. The fate of the dogs is not reported.
