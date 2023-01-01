Boy with machete attacks police officers in New York City

A boy with a machete attacked three police officers on New Year's Eve in downtown New York City near Times Square, the New York Times reported, citing a statement from Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
Police report that a 19-year-old man wounded two officers in the head with a machete for no reason, the report said.
According to the newspaper, one officer suffered a laceration; the other suffered a fractured skull.
Law enforcement officers subsequently opened fire and shot him in the shoulder while apprehending him.
Sewell added that the officers were hospitalized and are currently in stable condition. The perpetrator is also in the hospital.