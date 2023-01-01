Fireworks launch delayed in Scarborough, UK, because of walrus Thor

Shortly before the New Year a walrus appeared in Scarborough (North Yorkshire), and not to scare it, local authorities temporarily postponed the launch of fireworks, writes the newspaper The Gurdian.
The mammal was spotted in the town on Friday evening and a crowd immediately gathered around it. It is presumed to be Thor, a walrus that was spotted on the Hampshire coast early last month.
Experts believe it has taken a break in Scarborough and will head further north a few days later. The city council decided to postpone launching New Year's Eve fireworks so as not to disturb Thor.
Council leader Steve Siddons said: “We are really disappointed that we’ve had to cancel the fireworks but the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence.”
Local resident Molly told Gazeta.Ru that the walrus seemed very calm to her.
According to her that was the first time the walrus had come ashore in Scarborough. He was very calm! Didn't mind that we were there, she said.. No one was scaring him, it was just a rumor. Everyone was quiet and kept their distance from him. He was protected by the police and other crews, she explained.