Two people killed and over 700 fires reported in Poland because of fireworks on New Year's Eve

Two people were killed and about 700 fires occurred in Poland because of New Year's Eve fireworks, Karol Kierzkowski, an official spokesman for the Republic's State Fire Service, told reporters.
"About 700 fires caused by fireworks were recorded on New Year's Eve. The most frequent fires were caused by garbage booths, hedgerows, also cars," Kierzkowski said.
According to him, the fires injured seven people and killed two. The fire damaged 12 cars.
In total, firefighters on New Year's Eve were called more than 1,200 times, 149 calls were false.