Nikol Pashinyan sends New Year greetings in 10 languages to foreigners in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent New Year greetings to foreigners who, for one reason or another, were celebrating the holidays in Armenia. The message was published on the Prime Minister's official Facebook page.
He noted in particular:
"I want to specially congratulate those guests and foreign residents of our country who celebrate the New Year or Christmas in our country, or are just spending their holidays in Armenia these days. Hospitality is part of our national identity and we are happy for your presence. Also because you help us to get to know ourselves better. Happy New Year, you are welcome! ".
Note only that the publication was made in ten languages at once - Russian, French, English, Georgian, Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, Chinese, German, and Spanish.