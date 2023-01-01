Two planes damaged by stray bullets during New Year's celebrations in Lebanon

Two civilian planes of the Lebanese airline MEA sustained damage due to stray bullets during the New Year celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon's Al-Jadeed TV channel reported.
"Two MEA Airbus A321 neo planes were damaged by stray bullets. Both planes are at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut," the channel reports.
The civilian aircrafts were damaged as a result of indiscriminate shooting in the air during New Year celebrations in the Lebanese capital.
This is not the first time civilian airlines' planes have been damaged while taking off or landing at Beirut's airport on New Year's Eve. The air harbor is close to densely populated areas of Beirut's southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities and party leaders have repeatedly urged citizens to refrain from firing automatic weapons during holidays and public events, as stray bullets often kill innocent bystanders as well.