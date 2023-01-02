More than 20 planes unable to land in Istanbul due to fog

Two helicopters collide in northeastern Australia

Japanese come to palace to wish emperor Happy New Year for first time in three years

Maduro says he is ready to normalize diplomatic relations with U.S.

Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 50

NATO Secretary General says West should prepare for protracted conflict in Ukraine

Damascus airport is out of order due to Israeli missile attack

Transit of ships through Dardanelles is suspended again

British woman fined £1,500 for cigarette butt thrown out of car window

Sailors discover 'ghost ship' in Bermuda Triangle

President of Artsakh: I am confident that we will meet this direst crisis with honor as well

Artsakh NSS: Azerbaijanis spread false information about allocation of buses to evacuate Stepanakert residents

Psychologist names ways to start 'new life' with New Year

Polyanskiy: UN Security Council statement on Lachin corridor is not adopted because of the French approach

President of Armenia: We will come out of the ordeals that befell our country stronger, tougher and wiser

Liberty Walk shows tuning of new Lexus LX

Pope wishes Happy New Year and calls for peace in world

Two planes damaged by stray bullets during New Year's celebrations in Lebanon

Two people killed and over 700 fires reported in Poland because of fireworks on New Year's Eve

Fireworks launch delayed in Scarborough, UK, because of walrus Thor

India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities and detainee lists

Seoul threatens Kim Jong-un with regime collapse

21-year-old Samvel Arustamyan, wounded in war, starts rabbit breeding

Boy with machete attacks police officers in New York City

Erdogan speaks about results of grain corridor

Minibus falls into river in southeastern Turkey, six people injured

Croatia is now in Schengen and eurozone

Pope Francis thanks predecessor for goodness and faith in prayers

Nikol Pashinyan sends New Year greetings in 10 languages to foreigners in Armenia

Kim Jong-un: DPRK nuclear forces will switch from defense to "other" mission in case of threat

Police officer wounded on New Year's Eve in center of Prague

One man killed and nine injured in Alabama shooting

Aliyev: All conditions for signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia provided

Erdogan: Turkey and Azerbaijan held 12 joint military exercises in 2022

Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow

South Africa takes over BRICS chairmanship

Russian Defense Ministry announces plans to hold CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia

CSTO presidency goes to Belarus

Cavusoglu: Turkey offered to hold talks with Syria in the second half of January

Bosporus Strait temporarily closed to ship traffic

North Macedonia takes over OSCE chairmanship in 2023

January 1 - World Peace Day

Imangali Tasmagambetov becomes new CSTO Secretary General on January 1

Pashinyan: There is only one formula for solving the pragmatic problem of having a sovereign, strong and secure state

Italian woman accidentally burns €20,000 her husband hid in fireplace for fear of thieves

Azerbaijan supplies almost 20 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in two years

Abnormally warm weather in France and Germany

EU to allocate €250 million in financial aid to Moldova in 2023

Nature: Finland will start operating world's first nuclear waste repository in 2023

Karabakh people left in Yerevan because of Artsakh blockade march to Yerablur

Spanish Army completes tests of Castor armored personnel carrier

Erdogan says Ankara intends to become world political leader

Funeral of Benedict XVI to be held on January 5

Entrance to Red Square restricted on New Year's Eve

Former head of Turkish nationalist organization 'Grey Wolves' Ates killed in Ankara

Billionaire Bezos criticizes importance of work-life balance

Iran conducts major military exercises

Putin and Shoigu wish Russians Happy New Year

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss coordination of steps on Syrian settlement

Political Scientist: Armenia's rebirth will start with Artsakh

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits military positions on eve of New Year

Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26

Political and economic forecasts for 2023: Estimates by Western think tanks

Al-Watan: Turkey agreed to withdraw its troops from Syria after meeting in Moscow

Russian Ambassador: Russia continues to contribute to the security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

FT: Global stock exchanges and bond markets lost more than $30 trillion in 2022

Bloomberg: Elon Musk is the first man in the world to lose $200 billion

Yonhap: North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles

Retired Pope Benedict XVI dies

Armenian Prime Minister pays homage to memory of revered Armenians

Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 46

War in Ukraine and new world order: Main results of 2022

Turkish Defense Industry Department announces successful test of Siper air defense system

U.S. Abrams tank crew includes first female pilot

Greece to replace old cabs with electric cars

Fate of Elizabeth II's corgi, dorga and cocker spaniel are known

Armenian Prime Minister visits Yerablur military pantheon

The Economist: Russia achieves $220 billion current account surplus amid numerous sanctions

Milliyet: Liquefied natural gas market will face a difficult period in 2023

Technology giant Huawei says it is out of crisis mode

Price crisis causes havoc in 2022, but 2023 will be year of recession

The Hill: Zelensky's visit to US marks beginning of end of war in Ukraine

Voytolovsky: Armenia's stance on Crimea could greatly increase Russian involvement in Karabakh

States around world impose restrictions on travelers from China due to COVID-19

19fortyfive: Joe Biden uses Zelenskyy as a pawn

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan visits one of border military units

NATO Secretary General believes 'quick' way to peace in Ukraine is to keep pumping weapons into it

Dollar to lose its crown and make more decisive U-turn by middle of next year

Gas, electricity prices in Germany to remain at least twice as high as they were before energy crisis

Pashinyan sends condolences to Indian Prime Minister

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in prison

Pashinyan sends condolences on death of legendary football player: Pele created an entire era in the football world

President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures

Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh

National Interest: Turkey must prepare for a post-Erdogan future

Levon Balyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia

Ruben Vardanyan: This year has been difficult, but we will move forward

Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh

Explosion occurs in restaurant in Turkey

Axios: White House sends Jake Sullivan to Israel for talks with Netanyahu