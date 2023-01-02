News
Monday
January 02
British woman fined £1,500 for cigarette butt thrown out of car window
Region:World News
Theme: Society

In London, a woman threw a cigarette butt on the road from a car window and was fined £1.5 thousand, the British newspaper Metro reports.

The resident of the area of Barking and Dagenham named Maurine Bateesa threw the unextinguished cigarette on the road from the car window. Police noticed someone had thrown the cigarette butt from the driver's side door, but the woman refused to plead guilty or tell who exactly was behind the wheel at the time.

Barkingside Magistrates' Court eventually ordered the woman fined £1,500.

The fact of the matter is that the man is littering. It doesn't matter if it's a cigarette butt or a bag. It's a crime and we will not tolerate people treating our area like a dumping ground, Councillor Syed Ghani is quoted as saying.
