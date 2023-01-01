Psychologist names ways to start 'new life' with New Year

In a conversation with Moslenta, Evgeniya Morozova, a psychologist at Dr. Isaev Clinic, named ways to start a "new life" from the New Year.



"A person feels the need to start a 'new life' when they are going through a life experience that does not meet their needs and demands. But any life experience, even negative, has its wisdom and from it you can learn new things about yourself," said the specialist.



According to her, to start life with a clean slate, you need to analyze the past year and highlight all the good moments in it. It is necessary to remember that any experience has negative and positive aspects, so it is important to draw conclusions and see what you can take from the old experience to a new life.



You need to set clear goals that you want to achieve in the "new life." To each goal, schedule detailed tasks or small steps that will help you get closer to it, the psychologist continued.



"A big mistake is that sometimes we think that the goal we want to make a reality will come into our lives by itself. But it doesn't, it's a path that needs to be prescribed and act according to the plan," Morozova emphasized.



The specialist also recommended finding external and internal resources. External resources are the people we turn to from our environment. These can be various professionals, friends, colleagues, close people. Anybody or anything that surrounds us, she explained.



Internal resources, she said, are internal forces that we can draw upon: knowledge about ourselves, our character, perceptions of how we have achieved some goals before.