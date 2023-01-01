Pope wishes Happy New Year and calls for peace in world

Pope Francis wished the faithful a Happy New Year and called for peace throughout the world on the occasion of World Peace Day, celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church on January 1.
Pope Francis stressed that today there is an increasing sense that war, which sows death and destruction, is unacceptable.
"Nevertheless, let us not lose hope because we have faith in God who in Jesus Christ has opened for us the way of peace.
The pandemic also showed us that "no one can save him or herself alone, but that together we can pursue the paths of peace and development," the pontiff said.
In his view, voices are now rising everywhere: "No to war," "No to rearmament."
The first World Day of Peace was marked on January 1, 1968, and was established by Pope Paul VI. It is traditionally a day of prayer and reflection for peace in every corner of the world.