Japanese come to palace to wish emperor Happy New Year for first time in three years

For the first time in three years since the pandemic began, Japanese people were able to come to Emperor Naruhito's palace to wish the monarch and his family a Happy New Year, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported.



The last time they had such an opportunity was on January 2, 2020, after which traditional visits were cancelled due to fears of the spread of COVID-19 infections in dense crowds. Then, as in previous years, anyone could come to the imperial palace complex and, after standing in line for some time, pass the gate at the double bridge - the humpback bridge at the fortress wall - and enter the palace square. And then - to greet the imperial family, who several times a day come out on the glass veranda, and the emperor addresses a short congratulatory speech.



This year, despite the lifting of almost all restrictions due to the coronavirus, visiting the court square is different than usual. All those who wished to attend had to apply as early as November, from which those who could see the emperor in person on Monday were selected by lottery. According to the Office of the Imperial Court, such 9606 people out of 102 thousand who wanted to.



Those who won the right to enter the palace square lined up to the left of the entrance to the grounds on January 2. They were allowed inside only after the previous group of one and a half thousand people had left. The emperor and his family would appear before the people six times that day in different lineups.



"Happy New Year! We have had to go through difficult times for almost three years due to the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The days and months of these three years have passed – and I am happy to be able to celebrate the New Year today. I think there are many more challenges, but I wish you a calm and beautiful year. I pray for the happiness of people in our country and around the world," the monarch said during his first appearance before his subjects this year.



Those who were not fortunate enough to be in the square were able to congratulate the emperor in writing. To do this, after overcoming three cordons of police and members of the Imperial Court Office - sanitary and epidemiological, a search of belongings, and a personal metal detector inspection - one had to go through the gate to tents where one could write his name and region on congratulatory slips. In the evening, the Imperial Court Office would use them to publish the number of those who had come to congratulate the monarch.