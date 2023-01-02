News
Militants in India shoot three people during raid on village in Jammu and Kashmir
Militants in India shot and killed three people during a raid on a village in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV reported.

The fire was directed at three houses. A search operation has been launched to find the militants, top police officer Mukesh Singh told reporter.

The incident took place in Dhangri village of Rajouri District in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan. Two armed men opened fire on the locals.

In addition to the two dead, ten wounded were also found at the scene and taken to medical facilities.

This is the second incident of armed gunmen killing locals in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two weeks - previously, on December 16, two civilians were shot dead near an army camp in the district center, Rajauri.
