Foreign diplomats in North Korea are shown opera 'Sea of Blood' on New Year's occasion

Foreign diplomats in the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year were shown excerpts from the opera "Sea of Blood," KCNA reported.
The performance took place at Pyongyang's Grand Theater. The stage showed, as noted, colorful works reflecting the noble and beautiful thoughts and feelings of the Korean people united in the struggle for the development of socialist construction.
"Sea of Blood" is a classic North Korean revolutionary opera. It was based on a work of the same name by Kim Il Sung written during the anti-Japanese struggle.