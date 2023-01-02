Daily Mail: British Prime Minister Sunack has serious domestic problems

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced some serious challenges in early 2023, The Daily Mail reported.
The current prime minister stressed that the authorities would put British priorities first.
Nevertheless, as early as the new year, according to the DM, Sunak could allegedly face a terrifying reality.
The first challenge for the politician could have been the catastrophic admission of the chief doctor of the local ambulance service, who said that up to 500 patients were dying every week because of ward failures, the media claimed.
Another blow to Sunak came from official migration figures showing that a record 45,756 migrants crossed the English Channel in 2021. At the same time, the government was struggling actively with an attempt to stop people smuggling, the publication added.
Other problems that Sunak learned about could be inflation in Britain and the crisis.