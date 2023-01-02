South Korean president says he is ready to hold summit with North Korean leader

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he was ready to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, noting that the meeting should address pressing issues in order to obtain practical results, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.
President Yoon said there has been frustration in South Korea over previous meetings with the North Korean leader, after which no meaningful results were achieved in resolving the conflict.
The first thing to do is to start with humanitarian issues, to open the door to contact and dialogue between the South and the North, he said. A certain number of discussions should be held, a direction should be set. This is the only way a summit can bring useful results that we can communicate to the people and to the neighboring countries. There is no reason to abandon the summit, but will an ostentatious summit help peace on the Korean Peninsula, Yoon noted.