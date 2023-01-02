News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 02
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Most popular visa-free countries for Russians are named: Among them is Armenia
Most popular visa-free countries for Russians are named: Among them is Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Turkey, Egypt and Thailand remain the most popular visa-free countries for Russians, Vice President of Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) Dmitry Gorin told RIA Novosti.

"Russians can go on vacation without a visa to a number of countries. The most popular destinations are Turkey, Egypt and Thailand," said the spokesman.

He also noted that one can visit Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Serbia without having a special permit. Popular are also trips to the Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tsakhkadzor included into top 3 most popular CIS ski resorts
The rating is based on the results of a survey on the popularity of ski resorts in the CIS countries...
 Bali authorities reassure tourists: no one will go to jail for sex
But Bali's governor said authorities will not check the marital status of tourists...
 Turkey imposes tax for tourists from January 1
Diplomatic personnel of foreign countries are exempt from the tax...
 Tunisia updates rules for entering country
From December 1, tourists no longer need to show a certificate of vaccination...
 Egypt launches Tax Free system for foreign tourists
Currently, the VAT can be refunded only at one Egyptian airport—in Sharm El Sheikh…
 Armenia ranks among top 5 CIS countries for winter tourism
Rating CIS countries is based on the popularity among tourists...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos