Most popular visa-free countries for Russians are named: Among them is Armenia

Turkey, Egypt and Thailand remain the most popular visa-free countries for Russians, Vice President of Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) Dmitry Gorin told RIA Novosti.
"Russians can go on vacation without a visa to a number of countries. The most popular destinations are Turkey, Egypt and Thailand," said the spokesman.
He also noted that one can visit Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Serbia without having a special permit. Popular are also trips to the Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.