Japan assures that it will not become military power
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito Party, part of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said the country would not become a military power despite rising defense spending and the chance of a counterattack on an enemy if attacked. This was reported by Reuters.

Strengthening defense capabilities does not change the country's basic defense policy. The constitutionally based solely defense policy will remain, Yamaguchi pointed out.

He noted that Japan does not intend to threaten neighboring countries.

Earlier it was reported that Japan will increase spending on long-range missile procurement and cyber security research. Up to now, annual defense spending in Japan has not exceeded 1 percent of the country's GDP. In addition, the country's government announced plans to purchase U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles.
