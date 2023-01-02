Azerbaijani Defense Minister checks combat readiness of troops

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry visited the tank and artillery units of the Ground Forces, Azerbaijani media reported with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
"An inspection of tank and artillery units in service with the military units was conducted and the theoretical, practical knowledge and combat readiness of combat units were checked. Having familiarized himself with the training and material base of the simulation center of the military unit, Hasanov gave appropriate instructions. Then the head of the Defense Ministry and senior officials of the Ministry visited the military unit of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Air Force. The Defense Minister inspected the UAVs, inquired about their technical condition, checked the level of readiness of the crews.
The minister set appropriate tasks for the officials to conduct the exercises more effectively during the new training period and maintain a high level of combat readiness of the troops," the media quoted him as saying.