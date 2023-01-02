News
Turkey expects U.S. and Russia to fulfill their commitments on Syria
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey expects the U.S. and Russia to fulfill their security commitments on the border with Syria, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"We reiterate our expectation that the U.S. and Russia will fulfill their obligations under the 2019 agreements and clear our borders of terrorism. Our fight against terrorist elements that pose a threat to our national security will continue resolutely until our country and the border region are completely secure," NTV quoted Kalin as saying.

Commenting on Ankara-Washington relations, Kalin said the U.S. attitude toward terrorist organizations continues to affect relations between the two countries.

"We expect the U.S. to act in accordance with the spirit of the alliance and to take Turkey's security concerns seriously," Kalın said, adding that Ankara "will not accept unilateral imposition of policy, no matter who it comes from."

Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in Syria's border territory, which carries out operations against Kurdish formations there, illegal and called on Ankara to withdraw troops. With the support of the U.S. military, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), based on the YPG self-defense groups, control most of the Syrian provinces of al-Hasake and Raqqa, and some settlements in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor provinces. In particular, they control most of the neighborhoods in the cities of al-Hasakah and Qamishli. Official Damascus does not recognize the autonomous administration in northeastern Syria.
