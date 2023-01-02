Fortune of Russian billionaires in 2022 decreased by $94 billion

The combined fortune of billionaires from Russia fell by $93.753 billion last year, RIA Novosti has calculated on the basis of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) ranking.



The index is calculated on the basis of the value of shares of companies in which billionaires own shares. For some companies, the calculation is based on the ratio of their capitalization to EBITDA or share price to earnings per share. In total, the BBI rating includes the 500 richest people in the world. Currently, it includes 23 citizens of the Russian Federation. Their total wealth as of Jan. 2, 2023, is about $269 billion, almost $27 billion less than as of Dec. 1, 2022.



Vladimir Potanin, one of the major owners of Norilsk Nickel, is still number one in the rating. His net worth has dropped by $2.28 billion to $28.6 billion over the past year.



Co-owner of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson's figure went down as well - by $7.81 billion, to $24.6 billion. And to the third place went down the beneficiary of NLMK Vladimir Lisin, his condition has decreased for the year by $8.13 billion, to $19.9 billion.



Alexei Mordashov, who lost $10.1 billion over the year (his fortune is estimated at $18.7 billion), moved down to fourth place. Fifth place in wealth went to Alisher Usmanov (Metalloinvest, Megafon), his fortune dropped by $2.79 billion to $18.5 billion.



Co-owner of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov came in sixth (down by $6.38 billion to $15.4 billion). In its ranking, Bloomberg indicates in the card of the businessman that in April, recalculated his condition once, due to which it has grown by more than $ 12 billion. Seventh place went to Mikhail Prokhorov (Onexim Group), whose fortune has decreased by $750 million to $ 13.2 billion.