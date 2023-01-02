News
Explosion occurs in apartment building in Baku
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

There was an explosion in an apartment building in Baku, there was a casualty.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, as a result of the explosion in a multi-storey apartment building three more apartments and an elevator shaft were damaged, the gas supply was completely cut off.

The gas supply to the building will be restored after the full compliance with safety rules in the building, as well as after the inspection of pipelines and coordination with the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Initially it was assumed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak. As a result of the accident, several apartments on the 18th floor and an elevator shaft were damaged. At least one casualty is known.
