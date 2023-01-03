Armenia opposition MP: Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh not performing any of its functions?

The topic of the functions of the Russian Federation (RF) peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was discussed a lot, especially in the context of the closing of the corridor connecting Armenia. Tigran Abrahamyan, an opposition member of the parliament of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook.

"It was also debatable one month after the ceasefire signaling the end of the war in 2020, after the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd of the Hadrut region [o Artsakh] came under Azerbaijani control, as well as in the months of March-April 2022 when the Azerbaijani troops, violating the terms of the tripartite statement, invaded the village of Parukh and various heights of the Karaglukh mountain range.

Did the RF have a function to prevent Azerbaijani aggression? Yes because it contradicted the well-known tripartite statement of November 9[, 2020].

Does the RF peacekeeping mission not perform any of its functions? Of course not.

Should we raise the issue of withdrawing the Russian mission from Artsakh? Definitely not.

What would happen if RF troops were not present or were withdrawn from Artsakh? Naturally, Azerbaijan will not be satisfied with only closing the [Lachin] corridor and a great threat will be created for the Azerbaijani attack.

Is that threat now gone? There is, but the risk is less; there is also a question of scale.

Even if the RF with its presence is able to delay that attack and prolong time, it is not bad either; it is another thing that you need to use the time and prepare.

What will it change if a multinational peacekeeping mission is deployed in Artsakh, as the RA authorities are saying? And does the international community have such a desire?

Whether a multinational peacekeeping mission will prevent the new Azerbaijani aggression, no one can say for sure.

It is necessary to work intensively with the RF more than ever in order to understand how and what should be done to restrain the possible aggression of Azerbaijan.

What to do starts with honest contacts and continues with steps aimed at restoring the military balance in the region. Of course, this is excluded in the case of the RA authorities because they are moving in the opposite direction.

As for the other international actors, most of them have a real influence on Azerbaijan; and with great desire and good work, the situation can be changed," Abrahamyan added.