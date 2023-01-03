Jens Stoltenberg: NATO countries will discuss target indicators for defense spending

In the coming months, NATO countries will discuss the target indicators for defense spending, as some of them are calling for the 2-percent target to be the minimum. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this in an interview with the German news agency DPA.

Some allies are strongly in favor of reducing the current rate from 2 percent to a minimum, he said.

Stoltenberg announced that he will lead the respective negotiations. They will meet, have ministerial meetings, and have negotiations in the capitals, he said.

At the same time, he did not mention which NATO countries are calling for more ambitious goals.

The head of NATO announced that he plans to reach an agreement no later than the next NATO summit, which will take place in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12.