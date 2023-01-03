European Parliament corruption scandal gaining momentum

The EU says it will launch proceedings to remove parliamentary immunity from two Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) implicated in an ongoing corruption scandal, BBC News reported.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said she had taken the move after a request from Belgian police.

But her statement did not name the MEPs involved.

The scandal erupted last month after one MEP and three others were arrested on charges of corruption and money-laundering.

While authorities have not named the country behind the bribery network, numerous EU sources have accused Qatar of running the operation.

But the Gulf state has strenuously denied any claims of misconduct as unfair and "gravely misinformed."

Metsola—who has previously said the scandal showed that "open, free, democratic societies are under attack"—said she would now launch an "urgent procedure" to remove parliamentary immunity from the two MEPs following the police request.

An EU source told the BBC that officers had made contact with her office on December 30.

The request must now be filed before the entire EU parliament on 16 January, before advancing to the body's legal affairs committee. A report on the allegations will then be prepared, before a vote in the full chamber on removing the MEPs' immunity.

Metsola said she wanted the entire process completed by February 13.

All MEPs hold some limited immunity which means they can carry out their jobs, express their opinions and vote freely without living in fear of arrest or political persecution.

But the chamber can vote to strip them of that immunity after confidential proceedings. The process allows accused MEPs to present evidence and defend themselves.

One of the chamber's vice-presidents, Greek MEP Eva Kaili, was among those arrested during last month's raids.

However, the 44-year-old Socialist MEP—who has denied any wrongdoing—has already been stripped of her immunity as she was caught "red-handed," with reports suggesting police found her with large "bags of cash."

Her lawyer has denied allegations that she had accepted bribes amid reports that €150,000 had been found in her Brussels flat.

Sources said another €600,000 had been found at the home of one suspect, and another €750,000 in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room.

Kaili remains in pretrial detention, along with her partner, Francesco Giorgi, and an Italian former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri.