Iran notifies US about legal measures being taken in connection with General Soleimani assassination

Hossein Amirabdollahian says that through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry notified the US side of some legal measures Tehran has taken in connection with General Qassem Soleimani's assassination, Mehr reported.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry held a ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani with Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami in attendance. Directors and employees of the Foreign Ministry as well as some other high-ranking military and government officials also participated in the ceremony.
In a speech, Amirabdollahian stressed that the inherent duty of the Foreign Ministry is to legally pursue this assassination, and to this end, at the beginning of the 13th Iranian administration, a diplomat who masters legal and international affairs was put in charge of following up the murder of General Soleimani in legal and international arenas.
The foreign minister added that a special committee has also been formed in the Foreign Ministry for this purpose to closely work with the judiciary and the legal branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force, and other organizations in Iran.
He noted that over the past four months, Kadkhodaei has assumed the task of pursuing the legal and international case of General Soleimani’s assassination in the Foreign Ministry, and he has taken effective measures in this regard.
According to the top diplomat, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has managed to speed up the legal and judicial pursuit of the case by using this mechanism.
He stressed that through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran which hosts the US’s interest section, the Foreign Ministry notified the US side of some legal measures Tehran has taken in connection with General Soleimani’s murder.
He then referred to the Iraqi government’s cooperation in this respect. The foreign minister said there is close cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries and so far, three rounds of accurate and technical discussions have been held between Tehran and Baghdad.
Amirabdollahian said Tehran is going to host a fourth round of the talks next week, adding that necessary documentation for submission during the legal and judicial proceedings at the international level has been made in cooperation with the Iraqi side.
According to the top Iranian diplomat, the Iraqi government has provided proof that General Soleimani was an official guest in Iraq when this assassination took place.