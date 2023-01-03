Next Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv in February

The 24th Ukraine-EU summit will be held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 3.
“The parties discussed expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kyiv and agreed to intensify preparatory work,” informed in the press service of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after his telephonic conversation Monday with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
It is noted that Zelenskyy and von der Leyen “agreed to maintain the dynamics of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the new year.”
Also, the Ukrainian president informed the European Commission chief “on the situation on the battlefield.”
“The parties discussed ways to further strengthen the capacity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by supplying appropriate weapons,” adds the respective statement.