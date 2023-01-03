Russia MFA: Moscow will have to take equivalent measures in response to Tokyo's military threats

Moscow views the implementation of Tokyo's policy of abandoning the peaceful development of Japan as a serious challenge for the security of Russia and the Asia-Pacific region. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS about this.
"We [i.e., Russia] have paid attention to the accelerated implementation of the policy of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration to abandon the so-called peaceful development—declared for decades—of the country and move to the tracks of accelerated militarization. Among the concrete steps are the conducting of large-scale military exercises—with the involvement of extra-regional partners—near the borders of Russia, the adoption of the updated edition of the doctrinal documents in the defense and security sector, with the creation of strike potential, the unprecedented increase in defense costs," said the Russian deputy FM.
According to him, Russia regularly expresses its position on this matter in the public space, as well as through diplomatic channels.
"We consider such activeness of Tokyo as a serious challenge for the security of our country and the Asia-Pacific region in general. We warn that if this practice continues, we will have to take equivalent measures in response to block Russia's military threats," Rudenko emphasized.
Earlier, the NHK television, citing government sources, reported that the Ministry of Defense of Japan plans to deploy a hypersonic weapon—with a range of up to a thousand kilometers—on the northern island of Hokkaido and the southwestern island of Kyushu.