Iran official: 94 suspects of General Soleimani assassination case are Americans

Ninety-four of the suspects involved in the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani are from the United States, including three main defendants who are ex-US President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth McKenzie, an Iranian official said, IRNA reported.
Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of the High Council for Human Rights and deputy head of the Iranian judiciary, announced the latest follow-ups by the Iranian judicial system on the case of General Soleimani’s assassination in a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday.
Gharibabadi also pointed to the cooperation between the judicial systems of Iraq and Iran, saying that a joint committee of the two countries held three rounds of talks in Baghdad and Tehran and that the fourth round will be held within a few days.
The indictment of the dossier is to be finalized in the near future, he assessed, noting that the indictment is now focusing on the American suspects, who are 94 people at present.
Since the suspects are not merely American nationals, the Iranian judiciary sent judicial representations to seven countries, including Germany and Britain, he argued.
In the framework of the Convention 1973, Iran sent an official letter to the US administration, urging the American authorities to extradite the defendants to Iran or sue them on US soil, Gharibabadi said, adding that the deadline set in this diplomatic note has expired, which means Iran can take the next steps according to the convention.
General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated, along with their companions, by the targeting of their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January, 3 2020.