Turkey’s Baykar UAV manufacturer’s exports increase to $1.18bn in 2022

Selcuk Bayraktar, the head of the board of the Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar, announced that the exports of this leading UAV manufacturer has increased to $1.18 billion in 2022, and the Turkish company has signed respective contracts with 18 countries. Bayraktar wrote about this on Twitter.
Judging by the infographic posted on the social media, last year Baykar signed contracts for the delivery of drones with 18 new foreign partners.
The company's products are supplied to 27 countries.
In the statement, it is also noted that the company receives 99.3 percent of its revenues from the export of products, inoSMI reports.