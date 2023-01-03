Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)

The Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia, Armen Nazaryan, visited the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents who are staying at the hotels in Goris city due to Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor linking Armenia to Artsakh.
Nazaryan was interested in the process of addressing these stranded Artsakh residents’ needs until now, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
Also, the deputy health minister visited the Goris Medical Center, where he had a meeting with the medical staff and discussed matters of providing medical care.