News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 03
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)
Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia, Armen Nazaryan, visited the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents who are staying at the hotels in Goris city due to Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor linking Armenia to Artsakh.

Nazaryan was interested in the process of addressing these stranded Artsakh residents’ needs until now, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Also, the deputy health minister visited the Goris Medical Center, where he had a meeting with the medical staff and discussed matters of providing medical care.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs
Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters...
 Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says
Due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia…
 Karabakh opposition MP: Armenia should have said there can be no talk of peace treaty unless road to Artsakh is reopened
For the third year already, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is welcoming the New Year under extraordinary conditions…
 Stepanyan: Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, thousands of people are deprived of right to full nutrition
Because of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, thousands of people are deprived of the right to proper nutrition...
 Karabakh people left in Yerevan because of Artsakh blockade march to Yerablur
The Karabakh people, who remained in Yerevan because of the blockade of Artsakh, organized a procession...
 Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to establish a working group to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos