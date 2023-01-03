Turkey FM: US should finally realize that its policy on Syria will not lead to anything

The American side does not openly oppose tripartite contacts between the representatives of Turkey, Russia, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, but Turkey is aware that the US is against such a settlement. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced this to reporters during his visit to Brazil, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to him, US representatives did not officially address Ankara with inquiries about the reasons for trilateral contacts with Damascus and Moscow, but "Washington's position makes itself felt, including at the level of statements by representatives of the State Department."

"The United States should finally realize that the policy it has been pursuing for years on the Syria issue will not lead to anything. We need to stop the civil war. Of course, the way to achieve this is not to harm the interests of the Syrian opposition. That is, there will be no dialogue despite the opposition. Basically, this is what our contacts are for," Cavusoglu said.

According to him, Ankara's goal in Syria is "long-term peace and stability, as well as the elimination of the threat of terrorism." Moreover, Turkey claims that it is in favor of preserving the territorial integrity of its neighboring country.

Commenting on the trilateral contacts between the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia and Syria in Moscow, Cavusoglu stated that the Turkish side raised the matter of fighting "against manifestations of terrorism" in the negotiations—and referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

As for the US position on the Kurds, the Turkish FM noted that Ankara does not expect any new initiatives from Washington.

"There are the 2019 Turkish-American agreements on Syria. It is enough for us to fulfill the obligations arising from the above-mentioned agreements," he added.

According to him, Bashar al-Assad’s government is ready to collaborate in returning Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Cavusoglu commented also on the possibility of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Exchanging such predictions would not be correct. Such decisions are made by the President of Turkey. However, President Erdogan has repeatedly stated that a ‘phased dialogue’ is possible. First, at the level of special services and ministries of defense, then at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And in the future, a meeting at the level of leaders is also possible. Contacts at the level of departments will determine the further development of events," said Cavusoglu.

The Turkish FM added that he will start a visit to the US on January 17, and his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled for January 18.