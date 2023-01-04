News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Poland to ask UN to intervene in issue of war reparations
Poland to ask UN to intervene in issue of war reparations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Poland is sending a request to the UN to intervene in the issue of war reparations, Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said in an interview with Polish Public Radio.

The purpose of the request is to bring to the attention of the international community and the most important international organizations that there is a problem of unaccounted war crimes, Mularczyk noted.

Asked about war reparations, Mularczyk noted that the Polish government has taken a number of measures.

He added that the Polish government has also contacted UNESCO about cultural works stolen from Poland during the war.

Poland's deputy foreign minister also said that Poland's actions regarding reparations in the past three months are aimed at internationalizing the issue of reparations and making politicians and diplomats realize that the problem is not solved.

On Sept. 1, 2022, a report was presented on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during World War II, according to which the total losses amounted to more than 6,220,609,000 zlotys (1.3 trillion euros). The report was prepared by a group that had worked during the previous parliamentary term under the leadership of Mularczyk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Military Chiefs of Defense in-person meeting to be held on January 18-19 in Brussels 
The first session of the second day will see the Chiefs of Defense meet with their Kosovo Force (KFOR) operational partners, including Armenia...
 Jens Stoltenberg: NATO countries will discuss target indicators for defense spending
Some allies are strongly in favor of reducing the current rate from 2 percent to a minimum, said the NATO chief…
 John Bolton: Turkey’s NATO membership should be in question in 2023
Because of its position on Russia, as per the former U.S. national security adviser…
 NATO Secretary General says West should prepare for protracted conflict in Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Western countries to prepare for a protracted conflict in Ukraine...
 NATO Secretary General believes 'quick' way to peace in Ukraine is to keep pumping weapons into it  
According to him, it is necessary to make Russian President Vladimir Putin understand...
 Germany to lead NATO's high readiness force
Germany will lead the 11,500-strong NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos