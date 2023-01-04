Poland to ask UN to intervene in issue of war reparations

Poland is sending a request to the UN to intervene in the issue of war reparations, Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said in an interview with Polish Public Radio.
The purpose of the request is to bring to the attention of the international community and the most important international organizations that there is a problem of unaccounted war crimes, Mularczyk noted.
Asked about war reparations, Mularczyk noted that the Polish government has taken a number of measures.
He added that the Polish government has also contacted UNESCO about cultural works stolen from Poland during the war.
Poland's deputy foreign minister also said that Poland's actions regarding reparations in the past three months are aimed at internationalizing the issue of reparations and making politicians and diplomats realize that the problem is not solved.
On Sept. 1, 2022, a report was presented on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during World War II, according to which the total losses amounted to more than 6,220,609,000 zlotys (1.3 trillion euros). The report was prepared by a group that had worked during the previous parliamentary term under the leadership of Mularczyk.