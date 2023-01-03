News
Biden, Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet in Washington as soon as January 13, a person engaged in the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner comes as North Korea's missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry U.S. allies in the region.

Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, which was revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two, according to the Yomiuri daily in Japan.

The White House declined to comment on any plans for the meeting, which it has not announced.
