Iran official: 94 suspects of General Soleimani assassination case are Americans

Political technologist: Russia wants to pull out Karabakh military sphere from Armenia control

Armenia PM chairs ruling party board meeting

Biden, Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13

Turkey inflation drops to 64.27% in December

The Times of Israel: Blinken asks new Israeli FM to convey messages on to Lavrov

Iran court finds Belgium citizen guilty of spying for US

Armenia MFA: International fact-finding mission needs to be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Turkey FM: US should finally realize that its policy on Syria will not lead to anything

Karabakh ombudsman: Civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop its crime against humanity!

IDRW: Armenia interested in India experience with Su-30SMs

Russia MFA: Moscow will have to take equivalent measures in response to Tokyo's military threats

Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says

Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)

NATO Military Chiefs of Defense in-person meeting to be held on January 18-19 in Brussels

Turkey’s Baykar UAV manufacturer’s exports increase to $1.18bn in 2022

South Korea, US discussing nuclear operations to counter North

Iran notifies US about legal measures being taken in connection with General Soleimani assassination

Karabakh opposition MP: Armenia should have said there can be no talk of peace treaty unless road to Artsakh is reopened

Next Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv in February

European Parliament corruption scandal gaining momentum

Fly Arna launching flights between Yerevan, Moscow Sheremetyevo airport

Armenia to adopt new Anti-Corruption Strategy soon, justice minister says

Jens Stoltenberg: NATO countries will discuss target indicators for defense spending

Andrey Bystritskiy: Azerbaijan, Armenia can provoke escalation of situation on threshold of signing peace treaty

John Bolton: Turkey’s NATO membership should be in question in 2023

Armenia opposition MP: Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh not performing any of its functions?

World Bank develops new ‘roadmap’ for solving global crises

Karabakh acting FM: What will 2023 be from geopolitical point of view?

Astronomers discover main similarities between Venus and Earth

Turkey expects U.S. and Russia to fulfill their commitments on Syria

Japan assures that it will not become military power

At least 150 people injured in Baghdad due to fireworks and shooting on New Year's Eve

Eco-activists in Rome throw orange paint on Senate building of Italian Parliament

Britain allocates $90.5 million to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear fuel

More than 30 terrorist suspects detained in southeastern Turkey

Bloomberg: Gas crisis in Europe may last until 2030

Yonhap: North Korea may have up to 60 nuclear warheads

Akar: Athens tries to present its contradictions with Ankara as Turkey's problems with NATO

South Korean president says he is ready to hold summit with North Korean leader

Experts: New war between Baku and Yerevan will be shorter, but no less dramatic than the conflict of 2020

Explosion occurs in apartment building in Baku

Daily Mail: British Prime Minister Sunack has serious domestic problems

Fortune of Russian billionaires in 2022 decreased by $94 billion

Kim Jong-un shows his daughter where ballistic missiles are stored

Dubai cancels 30% tax on sale of alcohol

Iranian MFA: Regarding the completion of the JCPOA negotiations, the ball is in the West's court

Azerbaijani Defense Minister checks combat readiness of troops

Foreign diplomats in North Korea are shown opera 'Sea of Blood' on New Year's occasion

Turkey resumes transit of ships through Dardanelles

Militants in India shoot three people during raid on village in Jammu and Kashmir

14 people killed in Mexico prison attack, 24 inmates escaped

Azerbaijan accuses Iran of provocation

Most popular visa-free countries for Russians are named: Among them is Armenia

Stepanyan: Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, thousands of people are deprived of right to full nutrition

Unidentified man opens fire from car in U.S., injuring five people

More than 20 planes unable to land in Istanbul due to fog

Benedict XVI's farewell ceremony begins at Vatican

Two helicopters collide in northeastern Australia

Japanese come to palace to wish emperor Happy New Year for first time in three years

Maduro says he is ready to normalize diplomatic relations with U.S.

Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 50

NATO Secretary General says West should prepare for protracted conflict in Ukraine

Damascus airport is out of order due to Israeli missile attack

Transit of ships through Dardanelles is suspended again

British woman fined £1,500 for cigarette butt thrown out of car window

Sailors discover 'ghost ship' in Bermuda Triangle

President of Artsakh: I am confident that we will meet this direst crisis with honor as well

Artsakh NSS: Azerbaijanis spread false information about allocation of buses to evacuate Stepanakert residents

Psychologist names ways to start 'new life' with New Year

Polyanskiy: UN Security Council statement on Lachin corridor is not adopted because of the French approach

President of Armenia: We will come out of the ordeals that befell our country stronger, tougher and wiser

Liberty Walk shows tuning of new Lexus LX

Pope wishes Happy New Year and calls for peace in world

Two planes damaged by stray bullets during New Year's celebrations in Lebanon

Two people killed and over 700 fires reported in Poland because of fireworks on New Year's Eve

Fireworks launch delayed in Scarborough, UK, because of walrus Thor

India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities and detainee lists

Seoul threatens Kim Jong-un with regime collapse

21-year-old Samvel Arustamyan, wounded in war, starts rabbit breeding

Boy with machete attacks police officers in New York City

Erdogan speaks about results of grain corridor

Minibus falls into river in southeastern Turkey, six people injured

Croatia is now in Schengen and eurozone

Pope Francis thanks predecessor for goodness and faith in prayers

Nikol Pashinyan sends New Year greetings in 10 languages to foreigners in Armenia

Kim Jong-un: DPRK nuclear forces will switch from defense to "other" mission in case of threat

Police officer wounded on New Year's Eve in center of Prague

One man killed and nine injured in Alabama shooting

Aliyev: All conditions for signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia provided

Erdogan: Turkey and Azerbaijan held 12 joint military exercises in 2022

Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow

South Africa takes over BRICS chairmanship

Russian Defense Ministry announces plans to hold CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia

CSTO presidency goes to Belarus

Cavusoglu: Turkey offered to hold talks with Syria in the second half of January

Bosporus Strait temporarily closed to ship traffic

North Macedonia takes over OSCE chairmanship in 2023