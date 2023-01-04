Oil facilities in Yemen acquired by Zenith Netherlands, a major international company

A major international energy company has bought oil production facilities in war-torn Yemen from another international company, the AP writes.
Zenith Netherlands, a subsidiary of Zenith Energy Ltd. announced that it has agreed to acquire the energy assets of Vienna-based OMV in Yemen in a deal worth more than $21.6 million.
The deal has not yet been approved by Yemeni and Austrian authorities. The internationally recognized Yemeni government has not provided any comment.
According to the deal announced by Zenith Netherlands, the largest of OMV's assets was a stake in the Al-Uklah oil field in central Yemen, which is controlled by an internationally recognized government.
As of January 2022, the field was producing an average of 6,000 barrels per day due to a lack of drilling activity, the announcement said. This volume was down from about 15,000 barrels per day before the war in Yemen began.