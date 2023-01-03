Armenia PM chairs ruling party board meeting

A board meeting was held Tuesday at Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP), which was chaired by the chairman of the board, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the party.
The elections for the chairman of the board of the CCP downtown Yerevan chapter were summed up, as a result of which Samvel Yeghiazaryan was elected the chairman of this board.
The organizing of the meetings of the boards of the CCP regional chapters and of the initiator, as well as some other current matters, were discussed as well.