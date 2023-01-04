Ban on foreigners buying homes goes into effect in Canada

A two-year ban on some foreigners buying homes went into effect in Canada, the BBC reports.
The ban is intended to ease the situation in one of the world's most inaccessible housing markets.
As of this summer, the average price of a home in Canada was C$777,200, more than 11 times the average after-tax family income.
Some have been critical of the ban, saying it's unclear what impact it will have on Canada's housing market.
Non-Canadians make up less than 6 per cent of homeowners in Ontario and British Columbia, where national statistics show the highest home prices.
As of Jan. 1, people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents are prohibited from buying residential property and a fine of CAD $10,000 is imposed on those who violate it.