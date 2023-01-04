Iranian police claim elimination of terrorist group in south of country

Police in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan announced the elimination of a terrorist group and the arrest of its members, Mehr reported.
Police said that police forces succeeded in eliminating a "terrorist group linked to the enemy."
After a series of shootouts and armed clashes between the terrorist group and the police, the terrorist group was finally identified and arrested in several complex operations by security forces, the statement said.
The statement also said further details would be announced at a later date.