Lukashenko signs law on ratification of changes in gas prices from Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on the ratification of a document on the changes in the intergovernmental agreements with Russia on the procedure for forming prices during the supply of natural gas to Belarus, as well as its transportation through gas pipelines. The relevant document has been published on Wednesday on the national legal portal, MK reported.
The law ratifies the Protocol on Amendments to the agreement between the two countries on the procedure for forming the prices during supplies of natural gas to Belarus and its transportation by gas pipelines in the territory of the Republic. Also, the document ratifies the Protocol on Amendments to the agreements between the governments of the states on the conditions of sale and purchase of shares and future activities of Beltransgaz of November 25, 2011.
On the eve both chambers of the Belarusian parliament voted for ratification of the protocol.