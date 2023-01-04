With mediation and support of ICRC, 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals

Two patients for days were under medical supervision in the Republican Medical Center of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Artsakh Ministry of Health reports that the two patients were taken to various specialized medical centers in Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

On December 12 a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway linking Artsakh with Armenia. The action is held under false "environmental" demands. Artsakh is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. More than 1,100 people, 270 of whom are minors, cannot return to their homes.